(WHTM) – It can seem every block is a new borough, township, or city in Pennsylvania. To make it even more confusing, there are both first and second-class townships among the 67 counties.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, there are 2,560 municipalities in the Commonwealth.

Here’s a breakdown of the more than 2,500 municipalities across Pennsylvania.

Boroughs

Among the 2,560 municipalities, there are 964 boroughs, more than 56% of which are less than one square mile. Four boroughs (Coaldale, St. Clairsville, Falls Creek, and Shade Gap) are measured at less than 0.1 square miles. Three of them have less than 100 residents while Coaldale has 126.

The largest borough is Sugarcreek Borough in Venango County with 37.5 square miles. The most populated borough is State College with a census population of more than 40,500.

More than 37% of Pennsylvania’s municipalities are boroughs.

Townships

Pennsylvania has 93 first-class townships, which are townships that have more than 300 residents per square mile.

The largest first-class township is Pocono Township in Monroe County with more than 34 square miles of land area. Upper Darby Township in Delaware County is the most populated with more than 85,000 residents, followed by Lower Merion and Abington in Montgomery County.

As for the 1,454 second-class townships, Shippen Township in Cameron County is the largest with over 156 square miles, though less than 2,000 people actually live there. The most populated is Bensalem in Bucks County with more than 62,000 residents.

There are three second-class townships that are less than a square mile, the smallest being Putnam Township in Tioga County where 400 people live in 0.6 square miles.

More than 60% of Pennsylvania’s municipalities are townships.

Cities

Pennsylvania has 57 cities, the most populated by far being Philadelphia with more than 1.6 million residents. Pittsburgh follows far behind with less than 303,000 accounted for in its census population.

Philadelphia is also the largest city with 134.1 square miles, followed by St. Mary’s City in Elk County with 99.3 square miles where less than 13,000 people live.

Only two cities (Arnold in Westmoreland County and Shamokin in Northumberland) are less than one square mile.

Finally, among all the boroughs, townships, and cities there is just one “town”: Bloomsburg.