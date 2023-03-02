PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s that time of year again. Girl Scout cookies are for sale around the country.

But, where do you find these delicious treats, and how do you know which troop you are supporting when you buy them? Luckily, the Girl Scouts have you covered.

On their website, you can easily find where girl scouts are selling delicious cookies. There is a place to type in your zip code on the website. Once you do that, you will be able to see where you can buy the treats.

The best way to buy the cookies is to order them from a local girl scout. You can also use the search option to find a troop or a booth nearest to your location. As another option, girl scout cookies are also available to ship nationwide through local Girl Scouts.

The website also has a list of the closest Girl Scout cookie events that will be happening around your local area.

According to the Girl Scout website, only registered Girl Scouts can sell Girl Scout Cookies, their market availability is generally between January and April when Girl Scouts participate in the program through their local council.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides opportunities for Girl Scouts to practice and develop their entrepreneurial skills, giving them an edge compared to their non-member peers, according to a study by the Girl Scout Research Institute.