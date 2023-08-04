PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have announced human remains discovered on Interstate 81 in Plains Township have been identified.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 28, 2022, human skeletal remains were located between State Route 309 and State Route 115 in the wooded area of the entrance ramp to I-81.

Police say Mercyhurst University Anthropology Forensic Scene Recovery Team assisted and took the remains for further examination.

An initial assessment of the remains showed they had been at the location for less than two years. As the investigation progressed officials were able to positively identify the remains belonged to Deividas Semeta.

Semeta, who was 44 years old at the time of his death, was originally from Lithuania. Semeta was previously listed as a missing person by the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department and had recently been homeless.

State police say they have classified Semeta’s death as not suspicious.