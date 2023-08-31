SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM)– A recall was issued Thursday for an ice cream flavor sold at stores in Pennsylvania and other states.

The reason that Weis Markets Inc. is recalling its 48oz size Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream is because it may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The ice cream sold in other states such as Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia may have an undeclared egg allergen.

No one has been reportedly injured yet. According to the website, people who are allergic to egg could break out into a severe or life-threatening reaction if they consume the ice cream.

The allergen got in the ice cream by an error in shared processing equipment, and once Weis found out they announced the recall.

It does not matter what the sell-by date is for the 48 oz containers, but the containers with a UPC of 041497-0119 are being recalled.

Customers with the ice cream can return it to the store from which they bought it for a full refund.

Anyone who wants more information regarding the recall can contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.