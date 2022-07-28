HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced on Thursday, July 28 that in-person services for unemployment compensation claimants are now available by appointment at all Pennsylvania CareerLink centers throughout the state.

“The Unemployment Compensation system plays a critical role in making certain that Pennsylvanians and their families stay financially afloat in times of need. By expanding in-person assistance and availability to all CareerLink offices, L&I continues to fulfill its mission of serving all Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship – and that begins with directly addressing the challenges faced by underserved populations and ensuring equitable access to UC services,” said Berrier.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In-person services are the result of funding the department received back in March through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. Since the program’s launch in May, the department has used this federal funding to serve and assist more than 4,500 claimants across the state.

In-person services are designed to help people who do not have the proper technology, equipment, or technical skills. They are also in place for claimants who do not have access to internet or broadband, as well as people with limited English proficiency.

A list of Midstate Pennsylvania CareerLink locations with this service are listed below:

PA CareerLink Adams County., 150 V Twin Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325, 717-334-6610

PA CareerLink Cumberland County., 1 Alexandra Court, Carlisle, PA 17015, 717-243-4431 ext. 207

PA CareerLinkCapitol Region, 101 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101, 717-783-3270

PA CareerLink Lancaster County., 1046 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, 717-509-5613

PA CareerLink Lebanon County., 243 Schneider Drive, Lebanon, PA 17046, 717-274-2554

PA CareerLink York County., 841 Vogelsong Road, York, PA 17404, 717-767-7600



To schedule an appointment, you are asked to contact the CareerLink center in your area directly.