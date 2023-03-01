PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Millions of Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be losing additional funding that they’ve been receiving since the start of the pandemic.

More than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians are among those losing the increased SNAP benefits on March 1. The benefits were increased during the pandemic to help low-income families buy food.

According to the Department of Human Services, every family that receives the benefit will see a decrease of at least $95 a month. The average household will see their allotment fall by $181.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been preparing for the decrease in benefits by anticipating an increase in calls for families who need help.

“We want everyone to know we’re here to help. If you’re a family who is facing food insecurity and you’re having trouble making ends meet and you need food to get you over for a month longer than that, give us a call. We’re here to help you,” explained Jennifer Sands, the Communications and Marketing Manager for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Sands also mentioned that the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is always accepting donations, especially now since the additional SNAP benefits are ending.

She also acknowledges that the Central Pennsylvania community has always been very generous by donating food, money, and time.

“Our SNAP helpline is available again, we’re standing by ready to take your calls,” said Sands.