HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Back in January 2023, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced they were looking to reintroduce the American Marten. The marten is a small member of the weasel family.

The commission states that the American Marten plays a key role in seed dispersal and rodent population management and that restoring the community will create a healthier forest environment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Game Commission recently completed a Reintroduction Feasibility Assessment for American Martens, which is available here. This assessment found that martens would have enough of a habitat and pose little to no risk for other species found in Pennsylvania.

At this time, the Game Commission is currently drafting an American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan. This long-term plan would outline potential translocation and reintroduction efforts, and monitor populations if martens are reintroduced.

Information about the martens can be found here. The commissions will be holding several presentations across the state. This will give the public the opportunity to learn more about the American Marten and speak to Game Commission staff.

Below is a list of dates and times where these sessions will be located.

Thursday, March 9 , 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Game Commission Southeast Region Office, 253 Snyder Road, Reading, PA 19605

, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Game Commission Southeast Region Office, 253 Snyder Road, Reading, PA 19605 Saturday, March 11 , 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, 8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153

, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, 8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153 Wednesday, March 15 , 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA 17578

, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA 17578 Saturday, March 18 , 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette, PA 15821

, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette, PA 15821 Monday, March 20 , 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Tioga County Fairgrounds, 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901

, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Tioga County Fairgrounds, 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901 Tuesday, March 21 , 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823

, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 Thursday, March 30 , 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Game Commission Northeast Region Office, 3917 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612

, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Game Commission Northeast Region Office, 3917 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612 Tuesday, April 4 , 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Game Commission Southwest Region Office, 4820 Route 711, Bolivar, PA 15923

, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Game Commission Southwest Region Office, 4820 Route 711, Bolivar, PA 15923 Sunday, April 23 , 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Game Commission Southcentral Region Office, 8627 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon, PA 16652

, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Game Commission Southcentral Region Office, 8627 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Game Commission Northwest Region Office, 1509 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA 16323

These events are free and there is no need to RSVP or sign up.