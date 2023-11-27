DALLAS, Pa. (WHTM) — A state prison inmate in Luzerne County who was convicted in a York County homicide case has died after being found unresponsive.

According to Kevin Ransom, Superintendent at SCI Dallas, 78-year-old William Stankewicz was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, Nov. 27, and pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m.

Stankewicz was serving a 132 to 264 year sentence for a criminal homicide conviction from York County. He had been housed at SCI Dallas since May 2012.

Following state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.