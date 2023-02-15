Do you love watching the TV show ‘Friends’? Well there’s a new place in King Of Prussia Mall that you have to check out!

The all new interactive experience lets you step into the iconic TV show like never before! Explore set recreations like Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and so much more!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From the iconic orange coach to the amazing Central Perk, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

You can buy tickets and get more information, here.

Tickets range from $32 for Adults, and $26 for children. You can also choose a guided tour option, and/or premium option which allows you to skip-the-line and get a free ‘Friends’ mug.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited King of Prussia Mall this morning to give us a preview.