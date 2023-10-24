(WHTM)– The deadline to register to vote for November’s election has passed.

The question is though whether more people in the past have registered now that you’re automatically registered when you get a driver’s license unless you opt out. The Commonwealth is still sorting through the data.

“But early indications are the data seems to suggest more and more people are registering to vote,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “My view on this, and I’ve said this many times, is I don’t care how you register to vote on. I don’t care what your political viewpoint is. I just think our democracy is strengthened when more people participate.”

Governor Shapiro made streamlining DMV voting a priority.

We’ll see next month whether more voter registrations actually translate into more people voting.