ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — Too often we have to report on animals being rescued from cruel situations, however this is not one of those stories.

A shelter located in Erie is now taking care of more than 30 Jack Russell Terriers. Some called into the shelter and spoke to the humane officer to say they needed help. They have too many dogs and couldn’t care for them properly. Staffers believe that the dogs were truly loved, the owner just couldn’t handle them.

“When I talked to them on the phone… they needed help badly,” said Eric Duckett, humane officer at the shelter.

According to the shelter the dogs are being treated for skin infections and parasites, they are also understandably traumatized. They hope to have them available for adoption next week.