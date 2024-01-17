(WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $300,000 was sold in Luzerne County.

The ticket was sold for the Tuesday, January 16 drawing and correctly matched all five of the balls drawn 7-12-17-24-30.

The Gerrity’s Supermarket, located at 552 Union Street in Luzerne, earned a $500 bonus for the sale.

Winners are only identified after prizes have been claimed and tickets have been validated. Main Cash 5 game prize winners must claim their prizes within one year of the drawing date and Quick Cash game prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 10,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The lottery encourages players to check every ticket, every time, and claim smaller prizes at a Lottery retailer.