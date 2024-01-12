(WHTM) — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Fayette County for the Thursday, January 11 drawing.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched all five balls drawn, 14-18-24-31-40, to win the jackpot.
Center Independent Oil, located at 128 North Morgantown St. in Fairchance earned a $500 bonus for the sale.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 10,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The lottery encourages players to check every ticket, every time.
All Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date and Quick Cash game prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.