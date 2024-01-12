(WHTM) — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Fayette County for the Thursday, January 11 drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched all five balls drawn, 14-18-24-31-40, to win the jackpot.

Center Independent Oil, located at 128 North Morgantown St. in Fairchance earned a $500 bonus for the sale.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 10,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The lottery encourages players to check every ticket, every time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date and Quick Cash game prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.