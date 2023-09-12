UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready Central Pennsylvania, Jeff Dunham is coming to the State College and he’s not going to be alone.

The Bryce Jordan Center (BJC) announced that comedic sensation Jeff Dunham is bringing his puppets to BJC on his “Still Not Canceled” tour on March 22, 2024.

Dunham, who has made a career out of being a ventriloquist, has entertained millions over the past 20 years. He’ll be joined by some of his most iconic friends including Walter, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Peanut, and more for a night of unique comedy. You can meet the whole “suitcase posse” here.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Monday, Sept. 18, but presale tickets begin Wednesday, Sept. 13.

More information and tickets can be found by clicking here.

The now 61-year-old rose to fame in 2006 with his first full-length comedy special “Arguing with Myself.” He’s since released a slew of specials over the years, as well as some beloved new characters, including “Achmed The Dead Terrorist,” who was terrible at his old job but excels in making people laugh.

Jeff’s latest TV special, “Me the People,” aired in 2022. It’s unknown if the new “Still Not Canceled” tour will be filmed for a new special.