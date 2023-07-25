(WHTM) – Jesse Hill, a former Berks County native and Jehovah’s Witness member, has pled guilty to charges related to the sexual assault and exploitation of two minors.

The plea announced by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office comes after 14 men were charged with similar crimes allegedly committed while they were members of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations in Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Attorney General’s office says Hill used his business to attract young boys from his congregation to visit his property with the promise of providing alcohol, marijuana, and pornography. Once at the property, the Attorney General’s office says Hill exposed himself, groped the boys, and forced them to perform sex acts.

Hill, who had recently resided in Georgia, pleaded guilty in Berks County Court to two counts of rape, felonies of the first degree.

Hill’s sentencing was deferred so that he may undergo an evaluation by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, which will determine whether he meets the criteria for a sexually violent predator.

“Through this guilty plea, the defendant admitted that he used his good standing within his religious community to access potential victims, gain their trust, and then sexually assault them,” said Attorney General Henry. “These crimes are abhorrent, and we are wholeheartedly committed to holding those accountable who hurt children. To any victims who have not yet disclosed their stories to law enforcement, I want you to know that if you speak up, our office will listen.”

Since 2022 investigators have announced charges against 14 men who allegedly assaulted children while they were members of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations.

Victims and family members can contact the Office of the Attorney General by calling 888-538-8541.