(WHTM) – Freshman Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman is among the least popular members of the U.S. Senate, according to a Morning Consult poll.

The poll showed Fetterman with 43% of Pennsylvanians disapproving of his job performance less than a year after voting him into the Senate. Fetterman’s approval rating of 44% was also among the lowest of the seven freshman Senators.

Only Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had higher disapproval ratings from voters in their respective states.

Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also had 43% disapproval from their constituents.

Fetterman’s approval rating among Pennsylvania Democrats (75%) was among the highest among the class of freshmen Senators with 13% of Democrats disapproving of Fetterman. Republicans had an almost mirrored view of Fetterman with 15% approving and 73% disapproving.

Bob Casey, Fetterman’s Pennsylvania counterpart, had a 46% approval rating with only 32% who disapproved of his job performance. However, going into a re-election campaign, 22% of voters did not have an opinion on Casey, compared to 13% who had no opinion of Fetterman’s performance.

Fetterman won the 2022 U.S. Senate race over Republican Mehmet Oz with 51.25 % of the vote, or less than 300,000 votes. He’s remained in the spotlight after being hospitalized for several weeks to receive treatment for clinical depression and his ongoing auditory processing issues related to a stroke he suffered in May 2022.

Morning Consult says the “margins of error for responses from all voters in each state range from +/-1 to +/-6 percentage points.”