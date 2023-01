PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — John Mayer will be bringing his spring tour to Pennsylvania this spring.

The singer, songwriter, and guitarist will be bringing his “John Mayer Solo” tour to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on March 18, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. local time.

Mayer is known for his songs such as “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”