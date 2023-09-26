UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — John Mulaney announced he’s heading back out on tour with an hour of new comedy and the Bryce Jordan Center is one of his stops.

The two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian will be at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 27 for presale at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, John Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent.

He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He has also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as “Oh, Hello: The P’dcast,” based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday-themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.

You can follow John Mulaney on social media: @johnmulaney on IG and @mulaney on Twitter