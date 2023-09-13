PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– A K9 from the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) helped authorities capture convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who was on the run for 14 days after escaping from Chester County Prison.

Yoda is a four-year-old Belgian Malinois who helped Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies apprehend Cavalcante, without incident, during the two-week manhunt.

“The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection provide integral law enforcement support to local authorities, protecting and serving local communities around the country alongside our partners,” a statement from a spokesperson from the Customs and Border Protection says. “Today’s actions are the latest demonstration of how our agents and officers bring incredible capability, additional interagency communications technology, and dedication to keep our communities safe. Most importantly, all those involved in the search were able to return home safe following the end to this manhunt.”

Cavalcante is currently locked up at SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security prison in Montgomery County, according to the Department of Corrections. A felony charge of escape was filed against Cavalcante, who could also face more charges.

“K-9s play a very important role not only for tracking but also for, in a circumstance like this, safely capturing someone,” said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police. “[It’s] far better that we’re able to release a patrol dog like this and have them subdue the individual than have to use lethal force,”

BRTAC agents from Buffalo, Detroit, Washington and Vermont, and Border Patrol’s Special Operations Group in El Paso, Texas partook in finding Cavalcante, a news release from the CBP reads.

There was an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) ground tactical air controller (GTAC) who helped the State Police in their search. Technicians from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Information Technology field also assisted with the way law enforcement was able to communicate.

Other law enforcement agencies that helped State Police during the manhunt include the FBI, U.S. Marshals, ATF, Chester County District Attorney’s office, and agencies from Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks Counties.