STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Known for starring in movies like The Matrix, John Wick, and Bill and Ted, Keanu Reeves dropped by a Stroudsburg record Saturday morning.

Dogstar, a band comprised of Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves, posted a video Saturday morning encouraging the public to support independent record shops.

The band is performing to a sold-out crowd at the Sherman Theatre in Stroudsburg on Saturday night, and while in town, Reeves backed up the talk by checking out Main Street Jukebox.

The band’s debut album, Somewhere Between the Powerlines and Palm Tree, released this past Friday and is streaming on all platforms. If you want to support record shops near you, check out Main Street Jukebox or go to Record Store Day to find a shop near you.