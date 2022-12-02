ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Country singer Keith Urban will be returning to the Allentown Fair next year.

According to a Tweet from the Allentown Fair’s official Twitter page, Urban will be performing at a Grandstand Show next year.

Urban will be performing at the fair on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased through the Allentown Fair box office by clicking here or calling 610-433-7541.

The Allentown Fair will take place August 30 to September 4 of 2023.