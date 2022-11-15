PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season.

According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.

The new futuristic ride will be located on a new base in Kennywood called “Area 412.” Kennywood described the new base as an area where earthlings and extra-terrestrials from other planets will prepare for aerial battles with the evil Crab Bots.

There will be a cotton candy shop called “Cosmic Chaos,” as well as a store to purchase merchandise called the “Gift Ship.”