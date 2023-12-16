(WHTM) — On Saturday, donors to Salvation Army Red Kettles in eastern Pennsylvania could see their contributions doubled.

It is part of the territorial commander’s 2023 Kettle Cash Match Challenge to support local neighbors in need. Funding for the match will come from the Salvation Army’s USA Eastern Territory.

Each corps in the eastern Pennsylvania division will be eligible for matching funds up to $5,000. The Kettle Match comes at a critical time, as the Eastern Pennsylvania Division is experiencing a decrease in donations by as much as 20%.