DAUPHIN COUNTY, P.A. (WHTM) – Starting today children from 6 months up to 5 years old can get a covid-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.

A survey prior to the approval shows 1 in 5 parents are eager to vaccinate their child while 4 out of 10 said the are reluctant.

“If you’re thinking about getting your child fully protected, maximally protected before the fall, starting sooner rather than later is a good idea.” said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Coordinator.

If you are a parent looking to get your child vaccinated they’re two options, Pfizer’s three-shot course. Each one-tenth of the adult dose and administered over 11 weeks. The second option is Moderna. They are offering a two shot regiment, each one a quarter of the adult dose spread one month apart.

The state’s health department says pharmacists are only allowed to provide vaccines to children ages 3 and older. It is recommended you contact your child’s pediatrician to make an appointment.

“I would recommend getting them early as possible we know it takes at least 4 weeks for Moderna to get full protection from the second dose and Pfizer is closer to 2 months after you get the third dose.” says Dr. Gavigan, Penn State Health Pediatrician.

From an availability standpoint, Penn State Pediatrician Dr. Patrick Gavigan says most central p-a pediatricians will offer parents the option to choose between Moderna or Pfizer.

He says either will protect your child, but he does say to look at the timing of when they can get each dose prior to the upcoming school year.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.