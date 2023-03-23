PENNSYLVNAIA (WHTM) — Kohl’s recently announced that they will be adding 250 new Sephora at Kohl’s stores this year, and six of them will be coming to Pennsylvania.

According to Kohl’s, the retail chain plans to add Sephora at Kohl’s to 250 stores in 2023 – bringing their total Sephora at Kohl’s locations to 850.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

These new Sephora at Kohl’s will be full-sized 2,500 square foot locations, that will feature “a fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.” Each store will offer a curated assortment of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.

“We are making great strides in building a formidable beauty business with the addition of Sephora at Kohl’s,” Kohl’s senior vice president and general manager of Sephora at Kohl’s Karen Daoust said. “The completion of our 850 stores in 2023 is just the beginning as we look to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to all stores, enhance the customer experience and deliver prestige beauty to our customers across the country.”

It should be noted that the goal to roll out 850 Sephora at Kohl’s stores was announced back in 2020 when Kohl’s and Sephora first announced their strategic partnership.

Of the new, 250 Sephora at Kohl’s stores being added this year, six will be coming to Pennsylvania:

Andorra 8500 Henry Ave., Philadelphia

Granite Run 1067 W Baltimore Pike, Media

Monroeville 3624 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

North Hills 4801 Mcknight Road, Pittsburg

Spring Township 2700 Papermill Road, Reading

Washington 353 Washington Road, Washington



According to Kohl’s, they plan to roll out Sephora at Kohl’s to all of their 1,100+ locations. First, adding 50 smaller format stores in 2023, and then rolling out the remainder of the chain by 2025.

Additionally, Sephora at Kohl’s also will be entering into Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah for the first time ever in 2023.