CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Manheim, Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility for a stabbing of a Coatesville City Police officer back in Sept. 2021.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office A judge sentenced 22-year-old Michael White of Manheim after he stabbed Officer William Cahill at a Turkey Hill In Coatesville. Cahill and his partner were responding to a report of theft involving White, who was an employee at the store.

When Cahill and his partner arrived at the store, the release said, they met with White. White confessed that he had stolen $3,000 from the register over the past several months, and that he was confronted by the store manager after stealing another $200.

According to the District Attorney’s office, White told the officers that he would return the money that he had just stolen, along with the additional $3,000. Officers told him that he was free to leave to retrieve the money.

After Cahill shook White’s hand, White shoved him and stabbed him in the head and face multiple times. Cahill sustained permanent nerve damage and had extensive physical therapy. Cahill had to leave law enforcement after 35 years because of these injuries.

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack on police where Officer Cahill almost died. Officer Cahill modeled exemplary professionalism and respect to the defendant during this theft investigation and, in return, was brutally assaulted to the point that he will have life-altering repercussions. Law enforcement make the ultimate sacrifice to put their lives on the line to protect others before themselves. We are so thankful Officer Cahill is still here with us today, and grateful to all the law enforcement agencies and good Samaritans who stepped up to help save his life,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Chief of Staff Andrea Cardamone was the assigned prosecutor. Chester County Detectives, Coatesville City Police, East Fallowfield PD, West Brandywine PD, Sadsbury PD, Caln PD, and West Caln PD investigated.