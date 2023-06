(WHTM) — A lawmaker in the Midstate wants to improve the college admissions process.

Republican State Senator Scott Martin of Lancaster County introduced a bill that would require all high school seniors to fill out the free application for federal student aid, also known as FAFSA.

Families can opt out, but Martin wants families to know if they can get federal Pell Grants or federal loan money to help pay for a college education before they make a decision.