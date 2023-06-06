(WHTM) — When you think of where the country’s biggest companies are based, you may think of states such as California or New York. But some of them are based right here in the Keystone State.

Here is a list of some of the biggest companies that call Pennsylvania their home, according to zippia.com

8. CNH Industrial

This agricultural company has a headquarters based in Belleville and is one of the world’s largest capital goods companies. The company is registered in the Netherlands and had many plants around Pennsylvania. Zippia.com says the company employs around 63,000 employees and earns $27.4 billion in annual revenue.

7. Genesis Healthcare

This healthcare company is based in Kennett Square and was founded in 1985. The company employs around 68,700 people. Jobs include skilled nursing centers, Assisted/Senior Living Communities, and Genesis Rehab Services. Zippia.com says that the annual revenue for the company is around $5.7 billion.

6. Universal Health Services

This healthcare management company is based in King of Prussia and was founded in 1978. The company has acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers around the country as well as in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The company employs around 90,000 people and earns an annual revenue of $13.4 billion.

5. Ricoh

This electronics company has a corporate office that is based in Exton. Ricoh is a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company has headquarters based in 200 countries and regions. The company employs around 90,100 people and has an annual revenue of $16.1 billion.

4. UPMC

This Pittsburgh-based company specializes in health care. Founded in 1893, UPMC features locations around the area, and also in Maryland and New York. The company states it has more than 40 hospitals and 800 doctors’ offices and outpatient centers. The company employs around 92,000 people and has an annual revenue of $16 billion, according to Zippia.com.

3. GSK

Its US headquarters are located in Navy Yard, Philadelphia. Its consumer-products division is in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. The company is known for its pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other consumer healthcare products. The company employs roughly 99,000 people and, according to Zippia.com, has an annual revenue of $34 Billion.

2. Comcast

Founded in 1963, this Philadelphia-based company is a national leader in communications, entertainment, and cable products. This company employs over 150,000 people. Comcast has an annual revenue of $121 Billion

1. Aramark

This company is also based in Philadelphia and employs over 200,000 people. Aramark is a food service, facilities, and uniform service provider. It has clients based in education, healthcare, business, prisons, and more. In 2022, their annual revenue was around $16 Billion.