PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sesame Place in Philadelphia will soon be unveiling an all-new Sesame Street-themed retail store, which will be the largest one in the world.

According to Sesame Place Philadelphia, the new 6,800 square-foot Sesame Street-themed retail store is slated to have its grand opening on Saturday, October 7, inside the Sesame Place theme park at 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne, PA.

The new store is located near the entrance of the park and it will be open to guests year-round.

The new Sesame Street-themed retail store will offer a wide range of recent and nostalgic merchandise and souvenirs such as T-shirts, Sesame Street plush, bubble wands, and more!

“Sesame Street is one of the most universally beloved and respected brands today,” Cathy Valeriano, Park President of Sesame Place Philadelphia said. “The Sesame Place team has been hard at work creating this amazing new experience, and we can’t wait to celebrate the opening of this iconic store with our guests.”

On the October 7 grand opening celebration, guests will be able to enjoy carnival-style games, snacks, VIP giveaways, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony as well. According to Sesame Place Philadelphia, 2023-24 Season Pass Members will get to be among the first guests to visit the new store during “exclusive hours” on Friday, October 6 from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It should be noted that guests who visit the Sesame Place Store between October 6 – 13 will receive an exclusive discount.

“The biggest Sesame Street store isn’t in London, Paris, or Dubai; it’s right outside Philadelphia,” Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop EVP, Head of Global Enterprises said. “For over 50 years, Sesame Street has been enriching minds and expanding hearts through our beloved characters, iconic show, and joyful experiences. We’re committed to creating deep connections with children and families, as every caregiver’s valued partner and every child’s trusted friend, and this latest offering extends the laughter and learning of Sesame Street.”

According to Sesame Place Philadelphia, their theme park boasts 25 Sesame Street-themed attractions and is the only Sesame Street theme park on the East Coast.

