PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is known for its densely wooded areas, featuring tall trees, streams, creeks, lakes, and mountains. Many forests are considered state forests.

In Pennsylvania, the state’s forest system comprises 2.2 million acres of forests that are located in 50 of the 67 counties in the state. In addition, the state forests are divided into 20 forest districts. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), each district is responsible for protecting the forests from, fire, diseases, and destructive insects.

Here are just a few of the largest state forests in Pennsylvania. Note that all forests listed are done by their natural area acre size. The DCNR defines a Natural Area as one in which they will protect areas of scenic, historic, geologic, or ecological significance

Bald Eagle- 7,442 Natural Area Acres

This forest is in Snyder, Union, Centre, Mifflin, and Clinton Counties. the DCNR states that the forest features miles of mountain streams and old-growth forests. The confluence of the two branches of the Susquehanna River occurs near the eastern border of the forest

The forest is home to many sandstone ridges. Some of these ridgetops reach 2,300 feet above sea level.

Elk State Forest- 11,822 Natural Area Acres

Named after the many elk that can be seen here, this forest is located in Elk, Cameron, Potter, and McKean Counties.

The DCNR states that visitors can see one of teh many elk in mod and in openings scattered throughout the state forest. The state forest is home to a 127-mile loop through portions of the forest to see the breathtaking vistas around the area.

Tioga State Forest – 14,518 Natural Area Acres

This forest, according to the DCNR is located in both Bradford and Tioga Counties. The forest is well known for featuring the Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania. It is known for having clean and cool streams.

This forest is also located in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

Sproul State Forest- 16,048 Natural Area Acres

The largest state forest in the commonwealth, this state forest was named in memory of William C. Sproulwho was the governor of Pennsylvania from 1919 to 1923. The DCNR says he was best known for the public education system in Pennsylvania.

It features steep and rugged hillsides cut by the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and its tributaries. This forest is also in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.