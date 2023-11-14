(WHTM)– It’s National Apprenticeship Week and local advocates highlighted the success of apprenticeship programs and the need for more.

State Rep. Christina Sappey (R) was at the capitol to discuss how registered apprenticeship programs are important for improving job quality and creating good-paying jobs. Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis says it’s something many don’t have access to.

“Every, Pennsylvania should have the freedom to chart their own course whether that means attending a four-year college or starting their own business for pursuing an apprenticeship program we need to create ladders of opportunity here in the Commonwealth for every Pennsylvanian,” Davis said.

This year’s theme for apprenticeship week is “Superhighway to Good Jobs,” a way to reflect on how these programs can address workforce shortages in Pennsylvania and the nation.