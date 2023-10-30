(WHTM)– Pennsylvania Democrats are calling for more gun control measures after the mass shooting in Maine.

Two state lawmakers held a meeting in Philadelphia on Monday to hear from people impacted by gun violence. It’s part of a renewed push to create universal background checks, but Republicans say there’s no future in the Senate.

“All aspects of our effort around gun violence, operating at full throttle to just stop this madness that is going on,” Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia) said.

“As we have this conversation within our caucus in the legislature, I don’t see at this point a viable path for new gun control measures in the Senate,” Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) said.

Still, Democrats say they are optimistic with enough pressure, this can pass.