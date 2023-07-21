(WHTM) — Liquor stores in Pennsylvania have had a difficult few weeks. First, customers could not pay with credit cards at the store and could only use cash. The state’s Liquor Control Board said that was because of an internet service provider issue.

The LCB also rolled out a new online ordering system in early July, and that is now causing problems for bars and restaurants. Some business owners are getting frustrated.

“It’s made my job probably, to do the liquor order, three times harder,” Ali Grothe, owner and general manager of Flinchy’s, said.

Grothe takes care of the liquor orders for the bar, ordering about $4,000 every week. When the LCB first rolled out its new system, she was excited — at first.

“I was like, ‘Oh wow, I can create a list of all the bottles I use here, only those bottles,” she said.

However, Grothe soon noticed issues. The site doesn’t always load correctly, which is a problem since she has to approve each order twice.

“And by then, you’re in a restaurant, you’re busy, the phone’s ringing, you [have to] take care of a customer, you have a meeting, sometimes you forget,” she said.

On top of that, her online order and what she picks up at the store never matches. With the old system, she said she would be notified in an email about any changes or out-of-stock items, and the email would list the new cost of her order and the items included.

Now, she has to manually check each bottle against her receipt.

“A not-so-fun Christmas morning,” she called it.

LCB spokesperson Shawn Kelly understands Grothe’s frustration.

“In some cases, there were issues that we did not foresee coming and we’ve worked to address,” he said. “Our team has been working non-stop since the system went live.”

When they find a problem, Kelly said the board is trying to fix it as fast as possible. They have been speaking to bars, restaurants, and other places with licenses to see what problems those businesses are experiencing.

“We really appreciate the patience of our licensees as we go through this. Change is never easy,” Kelly said.

He added this is an adjustment for everyone, but the new system will be easier to use for customers, business owners, and liquor stores.

“It’s a change for our folks as well. We’re all in this together,” he said.

Grothe agrees — she said the new system has some great features. She just hopes they can fix the bugs soon.

“In the long run, I think it’s going to be awesome,” she said. “It needs a lot more TLC to get it to where it’s really efficient for everybody.”

Kelly said there are plans to roll out more features in the new system, including some things that Grothe wants, like being able to see if a store does not have an item in stock before placing an order.