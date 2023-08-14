PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has 13 million people residing within its borders, putting the state within the top 10 most populated states in the country. But there are some counties within the Commonwealth that have less than 25,000 people in them.

Here are some of the least populated counties in the state of Pennsylvania, which is according to the 2020 US Census.

Juniata County

Population: 23,509

According to Census data, this county had a 4.6% decrease in population from the 2010 census. Census data states that there are 60.1 people per square mile in the county as of 2020 and the county has 8,756 households. The median household income is around $56,382, and 9.9% of the county’s population is in poverty.

The census also says that the average commute time to work for an average resident of Juniata County is 33.4 minutes.

Montour County

Population: 18,136

According to Census data, Montour County had a 0.6% decrease in population from the 2010 census. Census Data states that there are 139.2 people per square mile in the county as of 2020 and the county has 7476 households. The median household income is around $64,858, and 9.3% of the county’s population is in poverty.

The census also says that the average commute time to work for an average resident of Montour County is 18.8 minutes.

Potter County

Population: 16,396

According to Census data, this county had a 6.1% decrease in population from the 2010 census. Census Data states that there are 15.2 people per square mile in the county as of 2020 and the county has 6,385 households. The median household income is around $50,944, and 16.1% of the county’s population is in poverty.

The census also says that the average commute time to work for an average resident of Potter County is 25 minutes.

Fulton County

Population: 14,556

Census data shows that Fulton County had a 1.9% decrease in population from the 2010 census. Census Data states that there are 33.3 people per square mile in the county as of 2020 and the county has 5,990 households. The median household income is around $58,343 and 11.4% of the county’s population is in poverty.

The census also says that the average commute time to work for an average resident of Fulton County is 32.4 minutes.

Forest County

Population: 14,556

The 2020 census says there was a decrease of 9.6% in population from the 2010 census. Data shows that there are 16.3 people per square mile. The county has 1,786 households. The median income for a family in the county is $43,958 and around 19.6% of the county’s population is in poverty.

The census also says that the average commute time to work for an average resident of Forest County is 28.1 minutes.

Sullivan County

Population: 5,840

The second least populated county in the state saw a 9.1% decrease in population from the 2010 census. Data shows that there are 13 people per square mile. The county consists of 2,398 households with a median income of $54,074. About 12.9% of the population is in poverty, according to the census.

The census also says that the average commute time to work for an average resident of Sullivan County is 29.5 minutes.

Cameron County

Population: 4,547

Cameron County is the least populated county in the state with the borough of Littlestown, Adams County having 227 more people than the entire county. That borough has 4,774 people living in it.

This county saw a 10.6% decline in population since the 2010 Census. Data shows that there are 11.5 people per square mile. The county has 2,131 households with a median income of $43,615. Around 13.4% of the population is in poverty.

The 2020 Census says that the average commute time for residents in Cameron County is 17.7 minutes.