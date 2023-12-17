ALLENTOWN, Pa.(WHTM) — The northeast’s first dive roller coaster has just reached another milestone at Dorney Park.

The pinnacle of the Iron Menance’s 160-foot tall hill was topped off on Friday, Dec. 15. The completion of the lift hill marks a major milestone for the park as the skyline has changed since the lift hill began construction.

“We are incredibly excited about the progress we have made with Iron Menace,” said Ryan Eldredge, Dorney Park’s Communications and Public Relations Manager. “This coaster will redefine the limits of excitement and deliver an adrenaline rush that our guests have yet to experience.”

The next piece of track that has been scheduled to be installed is the coaster’s signature beyond vertical drop, which will drop guests 152 feet at a 95-degree angle. Riders will then soar through four inversions along 2,200 feet of track and reaching speeds of 64 miles per hour

Iron Menace will boast the first-ever tilted loop on a dive coaster and also feature a zero-gravity roll, Immelmann, and a corkscrew. The coaster is slated to open in 2024.