Governor Shapiro, Department of Agriculture Announce Increased Investment in Urban Agriculture in Partnership with The GIANT Company

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro, along with Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding and others toured a York County Urban Farm on Tuesday to announce an increased investment for urban agriculture grants.

The Giant Compnay has added $200,000 to suport the Pa Farm Bill Ubran Agriculture Infrastrcure Grants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have a proud agricultural heritage here in Pennsylvania – one that fuels our economic progress and contributes $132 billion to our economy,” said Governor Shapiro. “We must do more to close the gaps between Pennsylvania’s world-class agriculture industry and the kitchen tables of those most in need of healthy, affordable food. My Administration will continue to support Pennsylvania agriculture and the PA Farm Bill – and we’ll continue to work with partners like GIANT to make our investments go even further.”

Around $2 million dollars has been invested in urban agriculture projects by the state of Pennsylvania since 2019, which leveraged an additional $2 million in local matching funds. Statewide, 113 projects in 19 counties are forwarding their fresh food access to locations that are served by a single convenience store

“Too many Pennsylvanians live in communities where the nearest fresh food is miles away, and these grants will help communities tear down barriers, reverse a long history of poor nutrition, and fund new opportunities that can change families’ lives,” said Secretary Redding. “We deeply appreciate The GIANT Company’s longstanding partnership with the Department – and together, with local partners like York Fresh Food Farms, their support is making gardens bloom in vacant lots and repurposed warehouses, and connecting neighbors long separated by ethnic, racial, and socioeconomic barriers around new opportunities to thrive together.”

Redding has asked applicants to apply for the 2023-2024 round of Urban Agriculture Infrastructure. Projects that are eligible will improve and create programs, sharing resources and pooling agricultural products to build a community’s access to fresh and local food.

Applicants must supply a 15% funding match to receive grants. Grant applications must be submitted online by clicking here. These applications will open Monday, July 17, and are due by at 5:00 PM on Sept. 1, 2023.