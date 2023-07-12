HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held their award ceremony where a local trooper along with two Midstate barracks were both recognized for their accomplishments.

Police Communications Operator (PCO) Dane Reighter, of Troop H, Harrisburg, the Troop H, Carlisle Homicide Investigation Team, and Troop J Major Case Team were both awarded during the award ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Reighter was awarded the PCO of the year after he helped to free a man who was pinned by his tractor in April 2022. A nearby trooper was immediately sent to the scene and given directions by Reighter right after he heard EMS dispatches.

Troop H, Carlisle and Troop J, York were given the Commissioner’s Area Command Significant Achievement which is given to a group of personnel within each area of command.

Two people were charged in a double homicide by Troop H and a man was arrested by Troop J stemming from the death of two teens who took fentanyl-laced pills that were sold to them.

The most recognized award is the Pennsylvania State Police Medal of Honor, which was given to Trooper Johnathan H. Sutton, of Troop E, Girard.

“The Pennsylvania State Police Medal of Honor is presented to members distinguished by a gallant and intrepid action which goes above and beyond the call of duty,” PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said. “The action, involving risk of serious injury or loss of life, must have been one of personal bravery or self-sacrifice.”

Armed robbery suspects took off in an SUV at a high rate out of a parking lot and Sutton started to tail them. A total of 11 shots were then fired from a passenger at Trooper Sutton, who was able to return fire when the SUV stopped in the middle of the road. The driver of the SUV then took off again before crashing into a parked vehicle. During the incident, shots were also fired at an Erie Police Department patrolman.

For more information, including a complete list of award recipients, can be found online by clicking here.