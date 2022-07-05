PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Karns is starting to offer local beef on store shelves as it implements its plan to partner with local cattle farmers.

The Midstate chain announced its first-of-its-kind partnership to develop a locally owned and sourced beef program in December. Leaders say it came about during the pandemic’s ongoing supply chain issues.

The program uses 19 Pennsylvania farms including ones in Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Juniata counties.

Starting on Tuesday, July 5, Karns shoppers can get the first-ever locally sourced and owned USDA premium Angus beef at all 10 locations in the state.