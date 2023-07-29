(WHTM) — In many parts of Pennsylvania, you may come across a covered bridge. Many of these bridges have some have rich history and many are considered to be historical landmarks.

Here are just a few of the longest-covered bridges that can be found throughout Pennsylvania.

Pomeroy- Academia Covered Bridge

Located in Juniata County, this is the longest remaining covered bridge in the state, spanning 278 feet across Tuscarora Creek.

Butil in 1902 by James N. Groninger, this bridge is considered to be a timber Burr truss bridge. The Burr Truss is a combination of an arch and post design, which was invented in 1804 by Theodore Burr. This design is seen on many covered bridges in Pennsylvania.

This bridge is now used only by pedestrians and was helped by The Keystone Fund which provided a preservation project for the structure.

Martin’s Mill Covered Bridge

This bridge is the second longest bridge in the state, coming in at 205 feet.

Located in Franklin County, this covered bridge does not use any arch system, but uses a lattice truss system and was built in 1849. In 1973, the bridge was rehabilitated after it was carried downstream during flooding caused by Hurricane Agnes. Later on, steel bracing was been added to stabilize the bridge.

According to Antrim Township, it is only one of two covered bridges in Franklin County and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Dellville Covered Bridge

This Perry County bridge is on the list of the top ten longest-covered bridges in the state. Coming in at 174 feet this bridge was originally built in 1889 and is located a few miles outside Duncannon.

Sadly, the original bridge was lost to a 2014 arson but has been rebuilt and reopened in 2019, using the original plans that were found while the bridge was being reconstructed.

Hunsecker’s Mill Covered Bridge

This Lancaster County bridge spans 180 feet across the Conestoga River.

Much like Martin’s Mill Covered Bridge listed above, this bridge also needed to be rebuilt in 1973 due to flooding from Hurricane Agnes. This bridge uses a double Burr arch truss and features a width of 15 feet and a clearance of 13 feet 10 inches.

Wertz’s Covered Bridge

The longest single-span covered bridge in Pennsylvania, this Berks County bridge stretches 204 feet across Tulpehocken Creek. It is one of the five remaining covered bridges in the county.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the bridge was rehabilitated in 1959 and was restored again in 1984.

Today, it serves as the walkway entrance to the Berks County Heritage Center.

Sachs Covered Bridge

This bridge has been designated Pennsylvania’s “most historic bridge” by the Department of Highways back in 1938. Located in Gettysburg, the bridge was used by both the Union and Confederate troops during the Battle of Gettysburg.

It was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Today, visitors can walk across the lattice bridge, which is said to be haunted, with many accounts of paranormal activity, according to Destination Gettysburg.

Pine Grove Covered Bridge

This bridge connects Lancaster and Chester Counties and spans 204 feet. The bridge is located on the east branch of Octoraro Creek and was built in 1884. The bridge also uses a double Burr truss system.

It is the longest covered bridge in Lancaster County and is the only two-span covered bridge still in use, according to Lancasterpa.com