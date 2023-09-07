CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– There is a heavy police presence at a botanical garden in Chester County as police look to close in on an escaped inmate.

Police are responding to a possible sighting of Danelo Cavalcante in the Longwood Gardens area. Law enforcement is closing roads and cleared the property of guests.

Cavalcante escaped last week after climbing up between prison walls and pushing through razor wire to the roof. He is still considered dangerous.

Cavalcante was convicted of killing his girlfriend and was going to be transferred to state prison before escaping.

Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 death in Brazil.