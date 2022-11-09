MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported.
According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at 521 E. Lancaster Ave. in Berwyn, has earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.
More than 65,800 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket every time they play.