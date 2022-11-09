MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported.

According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at 521 E. Lancaster Ave. in Berwyn, has earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

More than 65,800 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket every time they play.