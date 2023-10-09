CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– With the Powerball jackpot being over a billion dollars, people in the Midstate are eager to try and get a winning ticket.

“It’s non-stop all day, hundreds of people rush in,” a worker from Smoker’s Express said.

Smoker’s Express in Enola has been busy with people coming in with the hopes of buying a winning Powerball ticket. The prize is now an estimated $1.5 billion, and the cash payment would be an estimated $697.8 million dollars.

That money has a lot of people thinking about how they would spend it.

“I don’t know, I would probably pass out,” local Powerball player Janet Scott said. “I’d be helping people, I would be helping people, family and others and my church. If you don’t have a ticket, you don’t have a chance.”

The drawing is Monday night at 11 p.m. and ticket sales close an hour before.