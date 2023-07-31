SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Schuylkill County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 29 drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery the ticket was sold at Central Highway Oil Company, 700 Altamont Boulevard in Frackville. The retailer earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 10-25-27-34-38, and the red Powerball® 2 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket would have been worth $50,000 without the $1 Power Play® option. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was three.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year after the drawing date to claim prizes. The backs of winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should be immediately signed.

Online winnings will appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. People can go to palottery.com for more information.

More than 29,400 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes in the drawing, including more than 7,400 tickets purchased with Power Play® and more than 3,500 tickets purchased with Double Play®.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says players should check every ticket, every time.

The next drawing is tonight July 31 and the Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $74 million, or $37.5 million cash.