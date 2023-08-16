HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The deadline to apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) has been extended until Friday, Aug. 18.

Pennslyvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced Wednesday that the deadline was extended by the Shapiro administration. They chose to extend the deadline by seven days to allow those in need of help more time to apply for the program.

“I encourage any Pennsylvanian who is at risk of losing drinking water or wastewater services to take advantage of the program extension and apply today,” Secretary Arkoosh said. “Pushing back the application deadline will ensure individuals who are eligible and behind on their water and sewer bills have an opportunity to receive assistance.”

Through LIHWAP, eligible households (see chart below) can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one for wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. This can include past-due water bills, termination of utility services and have received notice that the service will be shut off within the next 60 days. Additionally, those who are receiving assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) does not prevent them from receiving assistance from LIHWAP.

Households may qualify if they rent or own their home, have an overdue water or wastewater bill that they are responsible to pay, and if the household’s income is within the income limit for their household size. Grants are issued directly to water service providers, and families must meet income requirements.

Household Size Maximum Annual Income 1 $20,385 2 $27,465 3 $34,545 4 $41,625 5 $48,705 6 $55,785 7 $62,865 8 $69,945 9 $77,025 10 $84,105

Applications can be submitted online, by calling 1-877-395-8930 or by visiting your local county assistance office.