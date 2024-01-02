CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Grammy-winning country artist Luke Combs is bringing his 2024 tour to State College this Spring.

Combs will hit up Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 27, at 5:45 p.m. for his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” tour. Combs will be joined by Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

For more information and tickets, you can check out Luke Combs online by clicking here.

In addition to Combs’ tour coming to Beaver Stadium, Grange Park (Home of the Centre County Grange Fair) announced they’ll open up to RVs for one or more nights for the concert. All sites include electricity and water and you can find more information on their website by clicking here.