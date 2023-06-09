KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WHTM) — This past week, a luxury women’s shoe store recently unveiled renovations made at the King of Prussia Mall.

According to Stuart Weitzman, their King of Prussia Mall store is the first store location to debut the brand new store concept. The new modern shoe salon is designed to “illuminate comfort, warmth, and modernity, mirroring what one feels when wearing the brand’s footwear designs.”

Additionally, the new design will feature several modern textures and fixtures and a gallery wall showcasing different celebrity moments throughout history on the red carpet.

Stuart Weitzman is a women’s luxury shoe store that first made its debut back in 1986 in New York City. According to their website, the brand also has locations at:

1200 Morris Turnpike Space B-261 Short Hills, NJ

185 Greenwich Street Suite Ll4028 New York, NY

118 Spring Street New York, NY

20 Hudson Yards Space Ru111A New York, NY

Here is an inside look at the new Stuart Weitzman store design at the King of Prussia Mall:

Stuart Weitzman at the King of Prussia Mall, which is located at 160 North Gulph Road, can be found on the upper level of the Plaza, near Sephora.

Their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new design was accomplished in partnership with Malherbe Paris. According to Stuart Weitzman, additional store locations featuring the redesign will be unveiled throughout 2023 at La Rinascente in Milan, Globus in Zurich, and Nordstrom in New York City.