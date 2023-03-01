YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Make-A-Wish announced that they are looking for Pennsylvania residents who are interested in volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes of children living with critical illnesses.

If you are interested in more information, Make-A-Wish will be hosting virtual information sessions on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m. You can click here to sign up or view the next steps.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Volunteers will become members of “wish teams.” These teams are assigned a child in their area.

They will meet with the family and aid in determining the most suitable wish for the child. Virtual volunteering is also available.

You can email Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Ann Waltman at awaltman@greatpawv.wish.org or call 717-575-9474 if you have any questions or are interested.