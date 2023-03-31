PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With online shopping getting bigger and bigger each year, the number of stores in malls is steadily declining.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a mall is considered dead when it has a high vacancy rate or a lower consumer traffic level, or that is deteriorating in some way.

Here are a few dead malls that are in Pennsylvania still open to the public, which you can visit and explore.

Colonial Park Mall, Harrisburg

This mall was originally an open-air shopping center and was built in the 1960s and was made inclosed in 1970.

Now, the mall only has one anchor which is Boscovs, and has been behind on bills and may be going up for a sheriff’s sale shortly.

Chambersburg Mall, Chambersburg

The mall originally opened in 1982 and featured 454,000 square feet of space and room for five anchor stores.

Now, the mall has less than 10 tenants, which includes an art gallery that is so open socially on the weekends

The Point at Carlisle Plaza, Carlisle

This mall opened in 1964 as an open-air shopping project and was included when an expansion was announced in 1968. The larger, enclosed mall opened in 1976.

Nowadays, there are less than 15 stores at the mall.

Pittsburgh Mills, Pittsburgh

This mall opened in 2005 but steadily declined throughout the 2000s and 2010s. There are about 900,000 square feet of retail space in this mall.

In 2017, A sky trail that was installed in 2015 was removed. As of 2023, there are only around 20 stores left.

Exton Square Mall, Exton

The mall opened in March of 1973 and has over one million square feet of space. It is home to the state’s first-ever Chick-fil-a restaurant and still exists in the mall to this day.

The mall has slowly been seeing an increase in the vacancy rate, due to declining mall traffic and competition from the growing King of Prussia mall nearby. In 2022 it was announced that PREIT would sell the mall to raise money to down debt, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Strawberry Square, Harrisburg

This missed use retail and commercial space is located in the heart of Downtown Harrisburg. It opened in 1978. The mall used to feature the Chockablock Clock designed by George Rhoads up until 2022.

Now, the space has only seven stores and 10 stores in its food court.

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg

This mall opened in 1969 and featured almost 1 million square feet of space. The mall used to be home to many anchors such as Macy’s, Boscov’s, JCPenny, and Hess’s.

Now the mall has one anchor, a Bass Pro Shop, and a small selection of stores. In 2023, The owners of the Harrisburg Mall are planning a plan to demolish the shopping complex to make room for a redevelopment project.