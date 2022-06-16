(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother.

According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15.

She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14 and was last seen or spoken to by family and friends on June 9.

Police report that, after an investigation, 18-year-old Juston Moore was arrested on one count of criminal homicide. Moore is the victim’s grandson. He is currently in the Warren County Jail without bail.

A forensic examination determined the cause of death as asphyxiation, strangulation, and blunt force trauma.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters! Click here to sign up today.

No additional information was released in order to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.

The Warren Police Department was assisted by Pennsylvania State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County District Attorney’s Office, Warren County Coroner’s Office, and the Erie County Coroner’s Office.