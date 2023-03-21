DELANO TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after admitting to masturbating while driving on Interstate 81.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on February 23, just before 4:00 p.m., 26-year-old Luis Domingo Paneto Jr., of Reading, was observed masturbating while driving on I-81 south.

Police say the complainant provided police with the license plate number of Paneto Jr.’s vehicle and they were able to locate him.

Upon being interviewed, police say Paneto Jr. admitted to masturbating while driving.

Paneto Jr. has been charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.